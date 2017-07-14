Sinkhole swallows homes in Florida

Story highlights Homes evacuated in Land O' Lakes, Florida

Nobody knows when sinkhole will stop growing

(CNN) A growing sinkhole in Florida that has already swallowed two houses is now threatening other residences, authorities said Friday afternoon.

Nine other houses have been evacuated in Land O' Lakes, a residential area about 20 miles north of Tampa, Kevin Guthrie, Pasco County's assistant administrator for public safety, said at a news conference. Power has been cut to around 100 houses in the neighborhood.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said it's impossible to say when the sinkhole will stop expanding.

In the photo, a house as it starts falling into a sinkhole in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

"We can't give a clear answer because this is Mother Nature," he said. "We don't know what direction the sinkhole's going to go. We don't know if it will make another sharp direction."

The sheriff's department was called Friday morning about a depression the size of a small pool that a boat was falling into. The depression quickly turned into a sinkhole and two houses slid into it, Guthrie said.

