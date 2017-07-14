New Hampshire AG to investigate reports of sexual misconduct at elite prep school

Story highlights St. Paul's School was in the national spotlight in 2015 when a former student was on trial

New allegations of misconduct are under investigation

(CNN) New Hampshire's attorney general is leading an investigation into reported sexual assaults and misconduct at a prestigious private school thrust into the national spotlight two years ago by the trial and conviction of a former student.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said a report released by St. Paul's School on past assaults, an investigation into recent reports of misconduct and the trial of Owen Labrie prompted the investigation.

"Protection of children is a paramount priority for law enforcement. I am confident that an institution such as St. Paul's School will be fully cooperative with this investigation," MacDonald said in a statement announcing the investigation.

Labrie, a former St. Paul's student was convicted in 2015 of a felony -- the use of an online service to seduce, solicit or entice a child under 16 in order to commit sexual assault -- and other charges stemming from an encounter at the school in Concord during the previous year. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Claims of sexual misconduct at the school were the subject of a report commissioned by the school and released in May. Investigators found substantiated allegations of sexual assault by 13 former faculty or staff members at the school over a 40-year period ending in 1988.

