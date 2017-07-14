2 men charged in homicides of missing Pennsylvania men

Story highlights Cosmo Dinardo and Sean Kratz face charges in four men's slayings

(CNN) Two men were charged Friday with multiple counts of criminal homicide and other crimes in connection with the deaths of four young men who went missing last week in suburban Philadelphia, according to the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, district attorney.

Cosmo Dinardo, 20, was charged with four counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse as well as with robbery and a weapons charge, documents show. Sean Kratz, also 20, was charged with three counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy, robbery and abuse of a corpse as well as a weapons charge, according to documents.

The charges relate to the killings of Jimi Patrick, Thomas Meo, Mark Sturgis and Dean Finocchiaro, who went missing within miles of each other in Bucks County.

All four men were shot and killed and then buried on the sprawling property owned by Dinardo's parents in Solebury Township that has been at the center of the investigation, according to a statement from the Bucks County district attorney's office.

Dinardo admitted to "his participation or commission in the murders of the four young men," his attorney, Paul Lang, said Thursday.

