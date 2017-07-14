Hawaii wants to ban pedestrians from looking at their cellphones while crossing the street

Story highlights The bill's author says he got the idea from high school students

Opponents say the city council should focus on more pressing issues

(CNN) Most states have banned texting while driving. But what about texting while walking?

The Honolulu City Council passed a bill Wednesday that prohibits pedestrians from looking at their mobile devices while they cross the street.

A pedestrian making a 911 call is exempted. Emergency responders performing official duties won't face penalties either.

Otherwise, fines will range from $15 to $99, depending on how many times they flout the ban.

For and against

