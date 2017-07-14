Three dead in Honolulu high-rise fire, mayor says

Story highlights Officials: Apartment unit did not have sprinklers

Fire started on 26th floor of building that holds 538 units

(CNN) At least three people were killed in a massive fire at a Honolulu high-rise Friday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

The blaze began around 2:15 p.m. Hawaiian time (8:15 p.m. ET) on the 26th floor of the Marco Polo Apartments, a 538-unit building that houses condominiums and apartments on Kapiolani Boulevard, Caldwell said.

The victims were found on the same floor, officials said.

About 100 firefighters worked to put down the flames and evacuate the residents.

"It's very difficult, even with the equipment that we have on -- to make our way to the floor of the fire," Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

Read More