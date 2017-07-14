Three dead in Honolulu high-rise fire, mayor says

(CNN) Three people died in a high-rise fire in Honolulu, Hawaii, Friday night, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a news conference. The victims were found on the 26th floor, where the fire originated.

The blaze leaped to the two floors directly above the origination point on the 26th floor, resident Joel Horiguchi told CNN.

"I looked out my window and noticed black smoke," Horiguchi said. "I then opened my window to find the fire was a unit above us, just across. I also heard a neighbor above screaming for help."

Local firefighters and police were going door-to-door in the building in search of residents. Leonard Rosa, a security officer in the building, said it will be "hours" before the fire is under control.

Daniel Hildebrandt, a tour guide who saw the fire told CNN: "It was smoke at first and it got worse and worse ... there were flames coming out of the window and people that seem to be trapped on their balcony," he said.

