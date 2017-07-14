DMV helps catch fugitive who had been on the run for 25 years

Story highlights Nevada DMV finds man who escaped 25 years ago

(CNN) A fugitive who escaped federal custody 25 years ago has been found and arrested, thanks to an unlikely agency -- the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Robert Frederick Nelson escaped after being released from federal prison to a halfway house in 1992. He evaded detection until he went to the Nevada DMV this summer to renew his state ID card.

Nelson left the Federal Medical Center prison in Rochester, Minnesota, and was moved to a federal halfway house. Instead of staying there, he walked away, making him a fugitive. Eventually he moved to Nevada where he assumed the name of Craig Pautler.

"Under his new identity, Pautler began a violent criminal history including multiple robberies with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, burglaries and another escape from a Nevada holding facility with the use of a weapon," according to a DMV statement.

He also got a Nevada commercial driver's license under the name of Craig Pautler, the DMV said.

