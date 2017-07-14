5 things for Friday, July 14: Health care bill, President Trump, missing men, travel ban, overseas attacks

(CNN) You're in luck. Today is Pandemonium Day , giving you the perfect excuse to leave the dishes undone and the house a mess. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Health care bill

2. President Trump

Trump: Nothing happened from the meeting

Trump: Nothing happened from the meeting 03:14

Trump: Nothing happened from the meeting

3. Pennsylvania missing men

What happened to four young men who disappeared in Pennsylvania is a mystery no more. Cosmo Dinardo confessed to involvement in the killings of the men, his attorney said, though he wouldn't say if Dinardo actually killed them. In exchange for the confession, prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty. Dinardo was already in custody; he'd been charged with stealing and trying to sell one of the men's cars. Dinardo reportedly told police where to find the bodies. The body of one man, Dean Finocchiaro, was found on property owned by Dinardo's parents, buried with other human remains.

JUST WATCHED Lawyer: Man confesses in case of missing men Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Lawyer: Man confesses in case of missing men 01:05

4. Travel ban

JUST WATCHED The six countries banned by Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The six countries banned by Trump 02:14

5. Overseas attacks

In Jerusalem, two Israeli police officers were killed this morning when three men launched a shooting attack in the Old City. Police killed the attackers. The attack occurred near one of the world's most important religious sites, called the Noble Sanctuary by Muslims and the Temple Mount by Jews.

JUST WATCHED Police: 2 injured in Jerusalem shooting Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Police: 2 injured in Jerusalem shooting 00:56

And in London, police are looking for suspects in a string of acid attacks . At least two suspects rode on mopeds in east London, throwing acid on people, police said. One male teenager has been arrested. The attacks all happened within about an hour of each other. Five men were hospitalized, including one who suffered life-changing facial injuries. Robbery may have been a motive.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

17

That's how many years are left before the Social Security trust fund is tapped out , meaning future retirees (like a certain, unnamed newsletter writer) will only get about three-quarters of their benefits. Congress is being urged to act.

JUST WATCHED Mulvaney: Trump wants to protect entitlements Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mulvaney: Trump wants to protect entitlements 01:32

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Crazy in love

Beyonce is a habitual internet breaker, and early this morning, she broke it again with the first pics of her twins

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Help me

ATMs are supposed to give you money, but sometimes you get a note from the repairman who got stuck inside of it

Best kid on the block

Donnie Wahlberg's never forgotten his blue-collar roots. That's probably why he left a $2,000 tip for his servers at Waffle House.

They never learn

United's considering a new system where the airline can resell your seat . But wasn't screwing around with seats what got them in trouble in the first place?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I think it's really important to know what you don't know and listen to people who do know what you don't know"

Former President George W. Bush, appearing at an event with former President Bill Clinton, stressing the importance of humility in the Oval Office

JUST WATCHED Bush, Clinton stress humility in presidency Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bush, Clinton stress humility in presidency 01:00

AND FINALLY ...

No, no, no