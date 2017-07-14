Former FBI 'Ten Most Wanted' fugitive's remains identified

Story highlights The remains of Donald Eugene Webb were found buried on property in Massachusetts

Webb was wanted in the 1980 murder of a Pennsylvania police chief

(CNN) The FBI announced Friday that remains of one of agency's most-wanted fugitives have been located after a 37-year search.

The remains of Donald Eugene Webb were found buried in the back of a property in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. The office of the chief medical examiner in Massachusetts positively identified the remains as Webb's.

Investigators learned Webb died approximately 17 years ago in 1999, according to the FBI. The agency did not say how Webb died.

Webb was wanted related to the 1980 murder of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Police Chief Gregory Adams who was shot twice at close range after being brutally beaten with a blunt instrument, the FBI said.

According to a release from the FBI, on New Year's Eve 1980, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Webb after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and charged in Pennsylvania with first-degree murder for the death of Chief Adams.

