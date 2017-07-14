Injured vet: My son got me through everything

Story highlights U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro was seriously injured in Afghanistan

He received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, but says "I don't see myself as anyone special"

(CNN) On the heels of receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service, US Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro joined CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday afternoon to discuss the honor.

Given a standing ovation, Del Toro accepted the award for his dedication to service and sports at Wednesday evening's 25th Annual ESPY Awards.

The Pat Tillman Award was named after the football player who gave up his NFL career after 9/11 to serve his country, a decision Del Toro described as "the true meaning of "service before self." Tillman, who gave up a lucrative contract with the Arizona Cardinals, was a member of the Army's elite Rangers force when he was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

In 2005, Del Toro survived severe injuries after his Humvee rolled over a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. More than 80% of his body was covered in third degree burns and doctors gave him a very slim chance of living.

"Like I said in my speech, I don't see myself as anyone special," Del Toro told Tapper. "I was just doing my job."

