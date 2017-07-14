Story highlights Ex-Airbnb host who made racist comment agrees to take Asian American studies course

Host has been booted from Airbnb and will also pay fine

(CNN) A former Airbnb host who canceled a guest's reservation citing her race, will have to do more than pay a $5,000 fine.

The host, who has been banned by Airbnb after the February incident, agreed to take a college-level Asian American studies course, volunteer at a civil rights organization and participate in a community education panel.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing announced the somewhat unusual agreement Thursday and described the measures as "forward-looking and restorative" in a statement.

Dyne Suh had driven in a snowstorm to the Airbnb rental near Big Bear, California. The host canceled the reservation as Suh was close to arriving and texted her: "I wouldn't rent to u if u were the last person on earth. One word says it all. Asian," according to the department.

Suh responded that she would report the host to Airbnb for being racist.