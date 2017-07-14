Breaking News

Corporate titans converge at Sun Valley Conference

Updated 9:48 AM ET, Fri July 14, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, walks with Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, at the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference on Wednesday, July 12. The annual weeklong conference, held in Sun Valley, Idaho, brings together some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople. See some of the corporate titans attending the event this year.
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband, Barry Diller, chairman of InterActiveCorp
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner
News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch, executive co-chairman of 21st Century Fox
Journalist Tom Brokaw, left, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, former CEO of DreamWorks Animation
Lowell McAdam, chairman and CEO of Verizon
Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley
Les Moonves, president and CEO of CBS
Mike Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg and a former New York City mayor
Jerry Yang, co-founder of Yahoo
Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople meet in Sun Valley, Idaho, for an exclusive weeklong conference.