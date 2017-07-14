Tour de France: Maillot à pois rouge

(CNN) Only a select few riders competing in the Tour de France get to wear the much-coveted yellow jersey.

The others -- depending on their skill set -- will look to claim the green jersey, worn by the leader of the points classification, or the white jersey, worn by the the best-placed Under-25 rider and perhaps the polka-dot jersey, worn by King of the Mountains.

The King of the Mountains classification, awarded to the rider who accrues the most points for reaching mountain summits first, was first awarded to Spain's Vicente Trueba in 1933.

However, the polka-dot jersey wasn't introduced until 1975. Richard Virenque's seven wins, between 1994 and 2004, is the most by any rider.

The climbers will be made to earn their spots at this year's Tour, with the race taking in five different mountain ranges: the Vosges, the Jura, the Pyrénées, the Massif central and the Alps and a total of 23 mountains climbs.

