Story highlights The show jumping circuit arrives in Chantilly, France

Harrie Smolders and Maikel van der Vleuten eying overall glory

Five events remain this season

(CNN) It's better known as a home for horse racing, but the picturesque French city of Chantilly has this weekend opened its doors to show jumping.

With just five events remaining in the Longines Global Champions Tour -- the world's premier individual show jumping event -- the race to be crowned "Champion of Champions" is hotting up.

It's an all-Dutch affair at the top of the Tour standings, with Harrie Smolders currently holding a 22-point lead over countryman Maikel van der Vleuten, and both riders are going in search of their first ever championship crown.

"It's a special competition to win," van der Vleuten, who is competing in his third season, tells CNN Equestrian.

