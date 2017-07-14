US kills leader of ISIS in Afghanistan

Story highlights The "Emir" of ISIS-K was killed on July 11, according to the Pentagon

(CNN) The Pentagon said Friday that US forces have killed Abu Sayed, the leader of ISIS-Khorasan, the terror group's Afghanistan affiliate.

The "Emir" of ISIS-K was killed "in a strike on the group's headquarters in Kunar Province, July 11," Chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said in a statement.

She went on to describe the strike as a "raid" that also "killed other ISIS-K members."

Sayed's death marks the third time an ISIS-K leader has been killed within a year.

Hafiz Sayed Khan was killed in July 2016 and Abdul Hasib was killed during a joint US-Afghan commando raid in April.

