Turkey senses 'willingness' from Trump admin to take action against Gulen

(CNN) Turkey's ambassador to Washington told reporters Friday he senses a "willingness" on the part of Trump administration officials to move forward on an extradition request against US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, one year after the failed coup attempt the Turkish government has accused Gulen of orchestrating.

However, Serdar Kılıç also expressed frustration with the slow pace of those proceedings, and suggested the US administration could take further steps outside the extradition process to censure Gulen.

"They are working more seriously on the issue, and there have been a number of contacts on that regard," Kılıç noted, specifically referencing a visit by the Turkey's foreign minister and justice minister, who presented "additional files" of evidence against Gulen to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May.

"But if you ask my personal opinion," he added, "it's not moving as fast as the Turkish public opinion would like it to move."

Kılıç suggested the Trump administration should put "limitations" on Gulen's activities in the United States, including his ability to give interviews and to travel.

