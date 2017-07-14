Watch never-ending handshake between Trump and Macron

Story highlights Trump has a history of awkward handshakes with politicians

Macron has admitted that a past handshake between the two was purposeful

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's saga of awkward handshakes continues.

On Friday, right before he left France, Trump said goodbye to France's President Emmanuel Macron, with the two grabbing and holding hands for a long, long handshake.

The entire handshake lasted about 25 seconds -- or five-twelfths of a minute.

At one point, while holding Macron's hand, Trump reached over to kiss Macron's wife, Brigitte, on her cheek and grabbed her hand as well -- and held both Macron and his wife's hands at the same time.

After Trump left France, he tweeted, "It was a great honor to represent the United States at the magnificent #BastilleDay parade. Congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron!"

