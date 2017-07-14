Story highlights Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are in Sun Valley

They serve as top advisers to the White House

(CNN) As turmoil brews back at the White House, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump jetted out of Washington Wednesday, escaping the heat -- literally and figuratively -- to attend the annual Sun Valley, Idaho, summit of media, tech and finance moguls, put on by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The conference, an invite-only affair held for one week each summer since 1983, basically boils down to a billionaires confab, where titans of business and industry meet to discuss the next big thing, or finagle deals.

It's like camp, but for the super-wealthy. A photographer snapped a handful of candid shots of Kushner and Trump on-site there Thursday.

Another angle shows something interesting: Kushner is wearing a name tag.

This is particularly curious, considering Kushner's face is probably on most front pages, and home pages, across the country today -- his ties to brother-in-law Donald Trump Jr's meeting with a Russian lawyer, which Kushner also attended, have dominated headlines for the past several days.

