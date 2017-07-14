Breaking News

Jared Kushner -- and other famous people -- wear name tags in Sun Valley

By Kate Bennett, CNN's COVER/LINE

Updated 12:35 PM ET, Fri July 14, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, walks with Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, at the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference on Wednesday, July 12. The annual weeklong conference, held in Sun Valley, Idaho, brings together some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, walks with Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, at the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference on Wednesday, July 12. The annual weeklong conference, held in Sun Valley, Idaho, brings together some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople. See some of the corporate titans attending the event this year.
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband, Barry Diller, chairman of InterActiveCorp
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband, Barry Diller, chairman of InterActiveCorp
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner
News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch, executive co-chairman of 21st Century Fox
News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch, executive co-chairman of 21st Century Fox
Journalist Tom Brokaw, left, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, former CEO of DreamWorks Animation
Journalist Tom Brokaw, left, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, former CEO of DreamWorks Animation
Lowell McAdam, chairman and CEO of Verizon
Lowell McAdam, chairman and CEO of Verizon
Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley
Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley
Les Moonves, president and CEO of CBS
Les Moonves, president and CEO of CBS
Mike Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg and a former New York City mayor
Mike Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg and a former New York City mayor
Jerry Yang, co-founder of Yahoo
Jerry Yang, co-founder of Yahoo
  Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are in Sun Valley
  They serve as top advisers to the White House

(CNN)As turmoil brews back at the White House, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump jetted out of Washington Wednesday, escaping the heat -- literally and figuratively -- to attend the annual Sun Valley, Idaho, summit of media, tech and finance moguls, put on by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The conference, an invite-only affair held for one week each summer since 1983, basically boils down to a billionaires confab, where titans of business and industry meet to discuss the next big thing, or finagle deals.
It's like camp, but for the super-wealthy. A photographer snapped a handful of candid shots of Kushner and Trump on-site there Thursday.
    Another angle shows something interesting: Kushner is wearing a name tag.
    This is particularly curious, considering Kushner's face is probably on most front pages, and home pages, across the country today -- his ties to brother-in-law Donald Trump Jr's meeting with a Russian lawyer, which Kushner also attended, have dominated headlines for the past several days.
    On Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz called for Kushner's security clearance to be revoked.
    But, in Sun Valley, all is sunny and casual, even with the identifiers. It's OK, though, the name tag thing seems to be pretty common for the famous-types attending the conference alongside Kushner and Trump.
    Iconic fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg wore one, pinned to a $300 blouse from her own label.
    Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, also a name tag.
    Same for Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.
    Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and owner of The Washington Post, was photographed arriving for a Thursday morning session wearing his.
    What, specifically, Kushner and Trump are doing at the Allen & Co conference is unclear. However, a White House official did confirm the couple's attendance to CNN, and added the pair, who work as unpaid advisers to President Donald Trump, are personally funding their travel.
    The Sun Valley summit is scheduled to end on Sunday.