Story highlights While aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked about Russia meddling in the election

Putin told reporters earlier this month Trump agreed with Moscow

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told reporters he changed the subject with Russian President Vladimir Putin after pressing him repeatedly about the country's role in meddling in the 2016 US election.

"I told (Putin). I said, look, we can't -- we can't have -- now, he said absolutely not twice. What do you do? End up in a fistfight with somebody, OK?" Trump told reporters, in an exchange that was originally off-the-record, but later made public by the White House.

His remark came as a reporter -- aboard Air Force One during the President's trip to Paris -- asked him about what Putin said about Russia meddling in the election during their meeting at the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany.

The reporter repeatedly asked Trump about his interaction with Putin regarding the Russian government's role in the US election meddling.

