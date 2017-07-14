Catholic journal criticizes Trump 'value voters'

Story highlights The authors take some religious groups to task for a "xenophobic and Islamophobic vision"

The White House did not respond immediately Friday to a request for comment

(CNN) Two close confidants of Pope Francis have written an article in a Jesuit journal that strongly criticizes some American religious supporters of President Donald Trump for their fundamentalist views, which the authors say demonize others and create fear and hatred.

The article, in the Vatican-reviewed journal La Civiltà Cattolica, says some American evangelicals and Catholics have become a "community of combatants" who seek to impose a "xenophobic and Islamophobic vision that wants walls and purifying deportations."

Father Antonio Spadaro, editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, and pastor Marcelo Figueroa, editor-in-chief of the Argentinian edition of L'Osservatore Romano, in an article titled, "Evangelical Fundamentalism and Catholic Integralism in the USA: A surprising ecumenism," take "value voters" to task for wanting religion to influence politics in what the authors call a "nostalgic dream of a theocratic type of state."

The authors claim that conservative Catholics and evangelicals come together over "shared objectives," such as combating abortion and same-sex marriage or promoting religious education in schools, fostering an "ecumenism of conflict" that demonizes others.

"The panorama of threats to their understanding of the American way of life have included modernist spirits, the black civil rights movement, the hippy movement, communism, feminist movements and so on," the authors write. "And now in our day there are the migrants and the Muslims."

