Pence's most important sales job was aimed at one person: Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval

Providence, Rhode Island (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence promised governors broader authority to craft their own health care programs on Friday as he sold the Republican health care bill, a measure currently struggling to get the 50 votes needed to pass the Senate.

Pence is essentially President Donald Trump's envoy to a skeptical group of governors -- including Republicans Brian Sandoval of Nevada and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts -- who are against the Senate bill, citing its damage to the Medicaid expansion included in the Affordable Care Act.

"I understand and appreciate, as the President does, the concerns that many of you have as we talk about Medicaid in the future going forward. Our administration's paid very close attention to this issue," Pence told about 30 governors gathered Friday for the National Governors Association's summer meeting in Rhode Island.

"Let me be clear: President Trump and I believe the Senate health care bill strengthens and secures Medicaid for the neediest in our society, and this bill puts this vital American program on a path to long-term sustainability," he said, without noting that the bill also cuts Medicaid spending from current projections.

"Our administration wants you to innovate," Pence said. "Now is the time to usher in a new era of state-based innovation."

