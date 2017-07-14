Story highlights Teddy Fischer scored the interview after discovering Mattis' leaked phone number

Mattis told high school newspaper: "Probably the most important thing is to get involved"

Washington (CNN) It's not every day that a reporter lands an interview with the nation's top defense official. But two high school journalists did just that.

Mercer Island High School journalist Teddy Fischer scored the widely reported interview with Defense Secretary James Mattis last month for his school paper, "The Islander," after discovering the four-star general's number was accidentally leaked in The Washington Post . Although the article was quickly removed after a reader alerted the publication, Fischer saved the number, which had been written on a yellow sticky note on a sheaf of papers carried by Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller.

"There was a picture, and I just flipped it upside down, zoomed in," Fischer explained Friday on CNN's "New Day."

In terms of actually securing the interview with Mattis, Fischer credits his "casual approach," as well as his and the defense secretary's shared home state of Washington.

"I told him who I was, my grade level, my school, my paper. And then I told him I was from Washington because Mattis is also from Washington state," Fischer explained, later adding: "I just asked for an interview."

