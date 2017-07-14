Washington (CNN) Jared Kushner's lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, will no longer handle Russia-related matters, but will remain his attorney for other areas, she announced in a statement Friday.

Abbe Lowell will now handle Russia inquiries.

Gorelick, a Democratic backer of Hillary Clinton, is an attorney at Wilmer Hale. Former FBI Director Bob Mueller, who is overseeing the Justice Department's Russia probe, was a partner with Gorelick.

"Of course I am still part of Jared Kushner's legal team," Gorelick said in a statement. "As we have stated, once Bob Mueller and three of our partners left the firm to form the Special Counsel's Office, we advised Jared to get independent legal advice on whether to continue with us as counsel.

"As a result of this process, Jared decided that Abbe would represent him in the Russia-related inquiries," the statement adds. "We are currently helping Abbe's team. We will continue to work on the matters for which we were originally retained, with regard to ethics compliance, the SF-86 process, and related issues."