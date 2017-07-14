Story highlights The bill already includes both Russia and Iranian sanctions and passed the Senate 98-2

House Foreign Affairs Chairman tells CNN that the North Korea addition was one of options

(CNN) House Republicans are considering combining a North Korean sanctions bill with the Senate's Russia sanctions legislation, an idea that drew sharp criticism from Democrats.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday he believed the North Korean sanctions bill, which passed nearly unanimously in the House in May, should be added to the Russia sanctions measure that passed the Senate one month ago.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce of California told CNN that the North Korea addition was one of several options still under consideration as House Republican leaders consider how to deal with the Senate's Russia sanctions bill.

"It's an idea, and obviously I don't find it unappetizing," Royce said. "I'm trying to do a bipartisan bill, so I'm totally deferential to the decision made by all of the parties at the table."

A GOP leadership aide confirmed to CNN that the idea was being considered, though no final decision has been made.

