An artist creates a giant snowglobe with Hillary Clinton's unused election night confetti

(CNN) Bunny Burson spent the night of the 2016 presidential election at Hillary Clinton's watch party in the Javits Center. She stared up at the center's glass ceiling with her husband and two daughters until 2 a.m., waiting for confetti to rain down on the country's first female president and her supporters.

As the election results rolled in, it became clear that Clinton would not shatter the ceiling that night. The mood grew darker in the Javits Center. The confetti never came.

"Hillary Clinton has been a beacon for me really as a woman," Burson told CNN. "That's really where I thought that this was going, to be the election of all elections to inspire women."

So Burson, an artist based in St. Louis, took what she called an overwhelming emptiness and turned it into something positive. She channeled her emotions into her art.

Burson created a snowglobe within the window of Bruno David Gallery in St. Louis. Inside the window, rising and falling 24 hours a day, is the same confetti from election night in the convention center . And written on the outside, the exhibit's borrowed title from one of Maya Angelou's most iconic and empowering poems: "And Still I Rise."

The snowglobe, lit up at night, has a generator and several fans swirling the confetti around 24/7.

