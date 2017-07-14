Bill Clinton is literally hiding between two Bushes in a viral photo

(CNN) If you thought former President Bill Clinton is happiest when frolicking among balloons, think again.

Clinton has found something that makes him even giddier: squeezing in between giant presidential statues for the sake of a pun that he just couldn't pass up.

When he visited the George W. Bush Presidential Center for a public event on Thursday , Clinton's press secretary Angel Urena snapped a photo of the former President that quickly went viral. The picture shows him peeking out between the statues of George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush with a sly grin on his face.

He's literally hiding between two Bushes, prompting one Twitter user to joke that Clinton should write a book called "My Life Between the Bushes."

Bill Clinton should write a memoir called "My Life Between the Bushes" https://t.co/HWz8SiqUQc — D. A. Powell (@Powell_DA) July 14, 2017

And if the pun wasn't enough on its own, the picture is also historically accurate because Clinton's terms as President came in between the father-son Bushes, as folks were quick to point out on Twitter.

This is a fairly realistic portrayal of the 1990s https://t.co/4K3Oj3Ydsa — Doug Saunders (@DougSaunders) July 14, 2017

