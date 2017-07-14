Trump biographer talks Trump relationships, vulnerability

Story highlights CNN's David Chalian talks Trump's biographer Michael D'Antonio

The two explore some of Trump's relationships

Washington (CNN) Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio explores an eventful week for the administration and how President Donald Trump may be responding on this week's "The Daily DC" podcast with CNN's Political Director David Chalian.

In the wake of the President's trip to France and Donald Trump Jr.'s email revelations , the two discuss Trump's relationships with those closest to him, particularly his wife, Melania, and Trump Jr. They also discuss what Trump's psyche might be like six months into the job and how his interactions -- with the media and with the American people -- may hint at what he's thinking.

D'Antonio is the author of a 2015 biography titled "The Truth About Trump." With his knowledge of Trump, D'Antonio contextualizes Trump's behavior as president by comparing it to similar behavior in the business world and the problems Trump may be running into because of that.