Congresswomen protest for 'right to bare arms'

On Thursday, Speaker Paul Ryan's office agreed that the dress code "could stand to be a bit modernized"

(CNN) On Friday, more than 30 congresswomen on both sides of the aisle wore sleeveless dresses to support their "right to bare arms."

The lawmakers were protesting the dress code in the Speaker's Lobby, a room bordering the House chamber where lawmakers congregate between votes and where reporters conduct interviews. The dress code for the room has required women -- reporters and lawmakers -- to wear dresses and blouses with sleeves if they want to enter. The rule also requires men to wear jackets and ties.

"The rules are kind of archaic -- if we just went by tradition in this chamber then we wouldn't have a women's bathroom off the floor," California Democrat Linda Sanchez said, referring to the lack of a women's bathroom off the floor until recent years.

A recent CBS news report about the uneven adherence to the dress code and the story of an unnamed young, female reporter barred from the room because her dress did not have sleeves kicked off an online debate, particularly among journalists.

On Wednesday, Rep. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican, made reference to the strict dress code in the Speaker's Lobby at the end of remarks on the House floor about first responders in her state.

