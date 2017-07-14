How Trump's 'compliment' to Brigitte Macron hurts America

Story highlights Kara Alaimo: Trump's tacky remarks on French first lady Brigitte Macron's body damage America's interests abroad

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) In a remarkably awkward farewell, President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shook hands for 24 seconds before Trump left France Friday morning. But the way Trump bungled his arrival in the country yesterday was more troubling.

In that encounter, he remarked on French first lady Brigitte Macron's body.

Kara S. Alaimo

"You're in such good shape," he said. "She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful."

The tacky remark suggests a presidential mindset that is damaging to America's interests abroad.

Of course, Trump isn't the first man to judge a woman this way. For millennia, women have been depicted in art and literature through the gazes of men. More recently, one study found that employers who reviewed social media profiles judged female job applicants more on their appearances and men more on the content they posted.

