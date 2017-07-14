Paul Ryan absolutely wrong on Congress's dress code

Story highlights Speaker Paul Ryan has said he's considering a looser Capitol Hill dress code. That's a mistake, writes Mel Robbins

Robbins: Professionalism in Washington is under attack, starting from the top

Mel Robbins is a CNN commentator, legal analyst, international best-selling author of "The 5 Second Rule" and keynote speaker. She also is a contributing editor for Success magazine. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) This week, House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was working with the House Sergeant-at-Arms to "modernize" and "update" the business dress code for the Speaker's Lobby, the area outside the House chamber where lawmakers and reporters gather.

For decades, the rules of the room have required men to wear a suit and tie, and have barred women who are wearing sleeveless tops and open-toed shoes. But then the Internet erupted after a female reporter was recently denied entry into the Speaker's Lobby (she was wearing a sleeveless dress), and Ryan now appears to be taking a stand for women and equality.

But before we hail him as a feminist, watch him slide into business casual and start rolling the foosball tables onto Capitol Hill, let's stop and think about what this really means.

Yes, it's tempting to see nothing wrong with loosening the professionalism on the Hill. After all, for the past five months, Congress has been relaxing its standards for acceptable behavior and professionalism from the chief executive.

In fact, many may think that a congressional dress code is the least of our concerns about decorum when we've got a President who literally shoves aside a foreign leader, trashes women, the free press, celebrities and others on Twitter , and (most recently) tells the French first lady that she's " in great shape " -- all while most Republicans in Congress whistle and look away.