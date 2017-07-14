The tragedy of Liu Xiaobo is another victory for China

Story highlights Liu need never have been imprisoned, writes Antony Dapiran

He says most Chinese were unaware of Liu and the government long ago won its battle for control of information

Antony Dapiran is a Hong Kong-based lawyer and the author of City of Protest: A Recent History of Dissent in Hong Kong, published by Penguin. The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) If you'd been surfing the Chinese Internet Friday, you might have read about Chinese President Xi Jinping extolling the virtues of free trade in his Thursday meeting with the Canadian Governor-General.

You might also have read about the bride in the coastal city of Qingdao who drove a bus to her own wedding. And you would surely have seen at least a handful of funny panda videos.

What you would not have read about is the death in Chinese custody of Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo.

The Chinese government long ago won its battle for complete control of information in China, turning the Chinese internet into a "walled garden," with all the news deemed fit to print by the Communist Party, and nothing more.

It is this victory that renders the Chinese government's treatment of Liu Xiaobo tragically redundant.

