Jerusalem (CNN) Two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting Friday in Jerusalem's Old City, just outside one of the world's most important religious sites.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said three armed assailants, whom he identified as terrorists, targeted police units in the area. One tried to stab a police officer, he said.

Israeli police check the scene of an attack in Jerusalem's Old City. The Dome of the Rock can be seen on the left.

All three attackers were shot and killed and the area has been closed off, according to Rosenfeld. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

"I can confirm that the two police officers who were previously in critical condition have died of their wounds in hospital," Rosenfeld said.

Rosenfeld said the attackers were "Israeli Arabs from Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel."

