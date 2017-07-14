(CNN) An assailant armed with a knife attacked six female tourists on Friday in the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada, Egypt's Interior Ministry said.

A suspect has been arrested, and the victims have been taken to a hospital for treatment, the ministry said.

The victims were injured in a beach resort area. Investigators believe the attacker arrived by swimming from a public beach, according to the ministry.

No names were immediately released, and details about the victims' conditions weren't available.

Friday's attack comes more than a year after a similar attack in the same town. In January 2016, two men injured at least three European tourists in a stabbing at a hotel, authorities said then.

