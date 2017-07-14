The one thing that determines how you feel about the police

(CNN) When it comes to how much confidence Americans have in the police, there's good news and bad news

The good news: After dipping to a historic low two years ago, confidence has climbed back up again to what's been the average the last 25 years.

The bad news: Confidence -- while high among whites, conservatives, and those over 55 -- is slipping among Hispanics, blacks, liberals and those under 35.

Let's look at each one by one:

Overall, the confidence level is rising -- and why