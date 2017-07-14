Vaccine deployment for cholera suspended in Yemen

Story highlights The deployment of one million doses of cholera vaccines to Yemen has been suspended

"The situation has evolved so rapidly that vaccines are not the priority tool to use right now," a WHO spokesman says

(CNN) The cholera outbreak in Yemen is spreading so quickly that plans have been suspended to deploy one million doses of vaccines to the country, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of suspected cases affected by the outbreak is now more than 325,000. Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness which kills thousands of people worldwide each year.

"The situation has evolved so rapidly that vaccines are not the priority tool to use right now," Tarik Jasarevic, WHO spokesperson, said in an email.

"Now that cholera has spread to 91% of Yemen's governorates, the focus will instead be on scaling up other interventions that will have a greater effect on the evolution of the outbreak and save lives."

Those interventions include scaling up access to clean water and sanitation, treatment to people affected and working with communities to promote hygiene, sanitation and cholera prevention, explained Jasarevic.

