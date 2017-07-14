London (CNN) Five men were attacked with acid in London on Thursday night with one man suffering life-changing facial injuries in what police are treating as linked assaults.

The five attacks, which took place over 70 minutes, are the latest in a spike of incidents using corrosive liquids as weapons in robberies and gang-related violence in the British capital.

Police said at least four of the five attacks involved two males on a moped, and in at least two cases the attackers stole mopeds belonging to their victims. Another incident involved a robbery.

A teenage male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery, and is currently in custody at an east London police station. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services attend the scene at Hackney Road.

Four of the attacks happened in London's eastern borough of Hackney, and one other in Islington in the city's north. All five victims were taken to hospital.

