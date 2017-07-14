London acid attacks: 5 victims assaulted in 70 minutes

Story highlights 5 victims were male, all take to hospital for treatment

One suffered 'life changing' facial injuries, police say

(CNN) London police are appealing for witnesses and information after suspects riding on a moped in east London threw acid on individuals in five separate attacks.

Police are treating all five incidents, which took place within a timeframe of around 70 minutes, as linked. Four of the attacks happened in the London borough of Hackey, and one other in Islington.

One suspect, described as a male in his teens has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is currently in custody at an east London police station.

In at least one of the attacks, one victim's facial injuries are described as "life changing." Three of the victims' injuries are "not considered life threatening or life changing."

All five victims were taken to hospital, and police are awaiting an update on the condition of one other victim.

Read More