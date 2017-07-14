(CNN) London police are appealing for witnesses and information after suspects riding on a moped in east London threw acid on individuals in five separate attacks.

Police are treating all five incidents as linked.

One suspect, described as a male in his teens has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is currently in custody at an east London police station.

In at least one of the attacks, one victim's facial injuries are described as "life changing." All five victims were taken to hospital.

The five incidents occurred within a short space of time, often just minutes apart. In at least two of the five incidents, the suspects stole the victims' mopeds.

Read More