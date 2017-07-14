Breaking News

France puts on military show as Trump marks Bastille Day in Paris

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 3:48 AM ET, Fri July 14, 2017

  • Security tight as US President Donald Trump marks Bastille Day
  • US aircraft participating in the flyover over Paris

Paris (CNN)France will treat President Donald Trump to an elaborate military display on Friday, a strategic show of friendship by the new leader here who hopes to elevate his country's global standing by flattering his US counterpart.

Thousands of French troops will parade down the Champs-Élysées in a dramatic show of pageantry to mark the storming of the Bastille military prison in 1789, a turning point in the French Revolution.
This year the celebration is also meant to commemorate the centennial of US entry into World War I, hence French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to Trump to attend.
    In addition to the display of French military might, the parade will be augmented by about 150 US soldiers, airmen, sailors, and Marines, as well as American aircraft participating in the flyover.
    Trump and Macron will review the procession from a stand at the Place de la Concorde. Security around the area was tight amid heightened security in Paris following a series of terror attacks.
    This year's Bastille Day also marks the one-year anniversary of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais, in Nice, which killed more than 80. Macron was due to fly to Nice to commemorate the victims after bidding Trump farewell in Paris.
    It's a packed itinerary for the new French president, who has taken to dramatic displays of Gallic splendor in welcoming Trump to France. Thursday saw a full military review and a tour of Napoleon's tomb at Les Invalides before a haute dining experience on the second landing of the Eiffel Tower.
    From left, French first lady Brigitte Macron, US President Donald Trump, US first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday, July 13.
    From left, French first lady Brigitte Macron, US President Donald Trump, US first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday, July 13. Macron invited the Trumps to France for the country's Bastille Day celebrations.
    Presidents Trump and Macron hold a news conference after meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 13.
    Presidents Trump and Macron hold a news conference after meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 13.
    Trump and Macron sit across a table at the Elysee Palace.
    Trump and Macron sit across a table at the Elysee Palace.
    The two men have been holding extended talks on security matters, including the civil war in Syria and counterterrorism efforts.
    The two men have been holding extended talks on security matters, including the civil war in Syria and counterterrorism efforts.
    The first ladies leave a boat after a trip on the Seine River on July 13.
    The first ladies leave a boat after a trip on the Seine River on July 13.
    Tourists take pictures of Melania Trump as she visits the Notre Dame Cathedral on July 13.
    Tourists take pictures of Melania Trump as she visits the Notre Dame Cathedral on July 13.
    President Macron welcomes Trump before their meeting at the Elysee Palace.
    President Macron welcomes Trump before their meeting at the Elysee Palace.
    Trump exits his car as he arrives for the meeting in Paris.
    Trump exits his car as he arrives for the meeting in Paris.
    The Trumps and the Macrons tour Napoleon Bonaparte's tomb on July 13.
    The Trumps and the Macrons tour Napoleon Bonaparte's tomb on July 13.
    The Trumps and the Macrons attend a welcoming ceremony at Les Invalides, which houses Napoleon's tomb.
    The Trumps and the Macrons attend a welcoming ceremony at Les Invalides, which houses Napoleon's tomb.
    Macron greets Trump at Les Invalides.
    Macron greets Trump at Les Invalides.
    Melania Trump visits with children at Paris' Necker Hospital on July 13.
    Melania Trump visits with children at Paris' Necker Hospital on July 13.
    President Trump waves as he and his wife arrive at Paris' Orly Airport.
    President Trump waves as he and his wife arrive at Paris' Orly Airport.
    France acts as a key security partner for the United States and has been the second largest contributor to the US-led anti-ISIS coalition, but its days as a military power have faded somewhat. Macron hopes to return his country to major global standing, including by reaching out to the isolationist Trump.
    Macron hopes to act as Trump's bridge to Europe, his advisers have said, as other leaders here effectively isolate the US on a set of key issues. While Macron has made his differences with his American counterpart known, he's also made plain his desire to foster a close bond.
    Donald Trump is not the only unpredictable leader in Paris today
    Trump, meanwhile, has appeared more than pleased at his reception here. As President Trump has basked in the traditional trappings of power, including the military symbols of the presidency.
    Trump reportedly requested military hardware to be included in his inaugural parade, though ultimately the usual mix of marching bands processed down Pennsylvania Avenue instead of tanks and troops.
    In Paris, however, Trump will witness his desired show of military might, albeit another country's. The celebration includes horses, military equipment, and jets flying above.