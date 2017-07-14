France puts on military show as Trump marks Bastille Day in Paris

Story highlights Security tight as US President Donald Trump marks Bastille Day

US aircraft participating in the flyover over Paris

Paris (CNN) France will treat President Donald Trump to an elaborate military display on Friday, a strategic show of friendship by the new leader here who hopes to elevate his country's global standing by flattering his US counterpart.

Thousands of French troops will parade down the Champs-Élysées in a dramatic show of pageantry to mark the storming of the Bastille military prison in 1789, a turning point in the French Revolution.

This year the celebration is also meant to commemorate the centennial of US entry into World War I, hence French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to Trump to attend.

In addition to the display of French military might, the parade will be augmented by about 150 US soldiers, airmen, sailors, and Marines, as well as American aircraft participating in the flyover.

Trump and Macron will review the procession from a stand at the Place de la Concorde. Security around the area was tight amid heightened security in Paris following a series of terror attacks.

