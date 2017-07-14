'Spider-Man' stars address dating rumors

Story highlights Zendaya and Holland hada little fun on Twitter as they addressed dating rumors

(CNN) Super couple or super sly?

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" costars Tom Holland and Zendaya have responded to reports that they are dating.

At face value, it seems the pair are dismissing chatter they have swung into a new romance. The young stars took to Twitter on Thursday and exchanged emoji-laden tweets about the rumors.

"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years," Zendaya said in response to a tweet about a story claiming she was dating Holland. "[How bout you] @TomHolland1996 ???"

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

Holland responded "@Zendaya Does the press tour count."

