(CNN) The force was strong at the opening presentation of D23, where 10 artists were honored as Disney Legends.

Among them was Carrie Fisher, the late "Star Wars" princess, who was remembered by Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger as someone who "left a mark on the world and our company."

"We all miss her talent, her wit and her friendship," he said to the crowd at the biennial celebration of all things Disney.

While Iger was mum on any juicy details about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" -- though, some information is expected to be released throughout the weekend at D23 -- he said Fisher "brought her trademark strength, heart and her humor to the role, in a truly, truly legendary performance."

"She was an original and there never will be another," Iger added.

