London (CNN) Christopher Wilk, curator of a new exhibition dedicated to the eclectic history of plywood at the London's Victoria and Albert Museum, is singing the material's praises.

"It really is strong and stable," he says, stood under a plywood airplane that hangs from the ceiling.

He layers thin cross-grained veneers of wood with the palm of his hands: "Each layer of the sandwich is in a perpendicular direction. Wood splits along the grain. This can't split."

From curvy chairs to Victorian sideboards, and prewar planes to prefab houses, there seems to be no limit to plywood's versatility, flexibility and strength. This exhibition, "Plywood: Material of the Modern World," aims to bring the underrated material to prominence once and for all -- and reverse some institutionalized snobbery at the same time.

While the plywood technique goes back millennia (fragments of layered board have been found in Egyptian tombs) it was the Victorians who shaped our perceptions of the material today. Mass manufacturing and new production techniques in the mid-19th century meant plywood was ubiquitous, especially in furniture manufacturing. But with plywood's popularity came, as you would expect of the class-obsessed Victorians, a snooty disregard for it.

