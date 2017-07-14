Story highlights The lawmakers were democratically elected

All four have vowed to appeal the decision

Hong Kong (CNN) Four pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong have been disqualified from their posts for failing to take their oaths properly, a court ruled Friday.

The four legislators in question -- Nathan Law, Lau Siu Lai, Edward Yiu and Leung Kwok-hung, known among locals as "Long Hair" -- were elected to the Hong Kong Legislative Council, known locally as LegCo, last year.

All four used their oaths of office to protest attempts by Beijing to exert more control over internal affairs in Hong Kong, which has been an increasing concern of citizens in the city since the Chinese took control 20 years ago.

Though part of China, Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region that enjoys far more freedom than cities in the mainland.

But locals worry that China is clamping down on this bustling metropolis of more than 7 million, violating the governing principle of "one country, two systems."

