(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower had more people in the room beyond Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and the Russian lawyer, a source tells CNN. Some conservatives say that the "Russia scandal has entered a new phase, and there's no going back."
-- London police arrested two people in relation to the five men attacked with acid. One man is suffering life-changing facial injuries. The attacks were reported to police over a 70-minute period.
-- Two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting in Jerusalem's Old City, just outside one of the world's most important religious sites.
-- Authorities have charged two men with criminal homicide and other crimes in connection with the deaths of four men who went missing in Pennsylvania.
-- Two people were killed and four people were injured in a knife attack in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Hurghada.
-- Baby Charlie Gard, the 11-month-old with a rare, terminal medical condition who has been the center of an ongoing legal battle, will be examined in London by a US doctor developing an experimental therapy.
-- President Donald Trump added to the growing list of his infamous handshakes with world leaders when he and French President Emmanuel Macron spent 29 seconds in a shake that turned into something much, much more. Here's a second-by-second analysis of the handshake for your entertainment.
-- In a victory for challengers of the Trump travel ban, a federal judge says grandparents count as "bona fide" relationships for people trying to enter the United States.
-- Former President Jimmy Carter returned to a Habitat for Humanity project after being discharged from a Winnipeg hospital. He stayed overnight at the hospital to be treated for dehydration.
-- That huge iceberg that broke off Antarctica should freak you out. Here's why.
-- The Beyhive might be tired today, since Beyoncé debuted her newborn twins Sir and Rumi overnight on her official Instagram account.
