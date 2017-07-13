The week in 26 photos

Children view the Pittsburgh Zoo's 4-week-old baby elephant as it meets the public for the first time on Friday, July 7.
Police officers in riot gear walk next to an art museum as they confront protesters in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, July 10. Gay rights activists were clashing with people who were demonstrating against a gender identity bill in Chile's Congress.
A boy jumps into a pool to cool off in Milosevo, Kosovo, on Tuesday, July 11.
Children react to the rotor wash of the President's helicopter as it lands at the White House on Wednesday, July 12.
A sun bear sleeps in a tree at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 11.
New police cadets attend a swearing-in ceremony in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, July 11.
A boy plays in "Mist Encounter," an installation at a fine-arts museum in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, July 11.
A crane lifts a vehicle out of a sinkhole that opened up on a highway in Cuernavaca, Mexico, on Wednesday, July 12. A man and his son were killed.
A woman enjoys a beach in Nice, France, on Tuesday, July 11.
A model wears creations by Sanchez-Kane during a fashion show in New York on Wednesday, July 12.
People play at a beach park in Luzhou, China, on Wednesday, July 12.
A reveler falls during the annual "running of the bulls" in Pamplona, Spain, on Saturday, July 8.