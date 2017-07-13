Breaking News

The week in 26 photos

Updated 9:47 PM ET, Thu July 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Firefighters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/10/us/california-wildfires-firefighter-photo-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;remove an American flag&lt;/a&gt; as a wildfire closes in on a home in Oroville, California, on Saturday, July 8. Raging wildfires have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes across the Western United States.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Firefighters remove an American flag as a wildfire closes in on a home in Oroville, California, on Saturday, July 8. Raging wildfires have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes across the Western United States.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, is interviewed by Fox News&#39; Sean Hannity on Tuesday, July 11. Trump Jr. was making his first televised comments since tweeting &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/12/politics/conservatives-trump-russia/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a series of emails&lt;/a&gt; that showed he had arranged a meeting with a Russian lawyer last year after being offered dirt on Hillary Clinton&#39;s campaign. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/11/politics/donald-trump-jr-sean-hannity/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See what he said in the interview&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, is interviewed by Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday, July 11. Trump Jr. was making his first televised comments since tweeting a series of emails that showed he had arranged a meeting with a Russian lawyer last year after being offered dirt on Hillary Clinton's campaign. See what he said in the interview
Hide Caption
2 of 26
Airstrikes target ISIS positions on the edge of the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, July 11. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/09/middleeast/iraq-mosul-victory-claimed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Iraq has declared victory in Mosul&lt;/a&gt; after a grueling monthslong campaign to take the city back from ISIS.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Airstrikes target ISIS positions on the edge of the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, July 11. Iraq has declared victory in Mosul after a grueling monthslong campaign to take the city back from ISIS.
Hide Caption
3 of 26
The three children of New York City police officer Miosotis Familia participate in Familia&#39;s funeral on Tuesday, July 11. Familia &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/11/us/new-york-police-officer-funeral/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was laid to rest &lt;/a&gt;one week after being shot in the head while sitting in a marked command truck in the Bronx.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
The three children of New York City police officer Miosotis Familia participate in Familia's funeral on Tuesday, July 11. Familia was laid to rest one week after being shot in the head while sitting in a marked command truck in the Bronx.
Hide Caption
4 of 26
Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump&#39;s pick to run the FBI, is sworn in at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/12/politics/chris-wray-hearing-russia-turmoil/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his confirmation hearing&lt;/a&gt; in Washington on Wednesday, July 12. During the hearing, Wray told a Senate panel he would not be &quot;pulling punches&quot; in the position. And he repeatedly promised to run the agency without outside influence.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing in Washington on Wednesday, July 12. During the hearing, Wray told a Senate panel he would not be "pulling punches" in the position. And he repeatedly promised to run the agency without outside influence.
Hide Caption
5 of 26
Children view the Pittsburgh Zoo&#39;s 4-week-old baby elephant as it meets the public for the first time on Friday, July 7.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Children view the Pittsburgh Zoo's 4-week-old baby elephant as it meets the public for the first time on Friday, July 7.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, tour Napoleon Bonaparte&#39;s tomb in Paris along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron&#39;s wife, Brigitte, on Thursday, July 13. The Trumps were invited to France to take part in the country&#39;s Bastille Day celebrations. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/13/politics/gallery/trump-paris-bastille-day/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from their trip&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, tour Napoleon Bonaparte's tomb in Paris along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron's wife, Brigitte, on Thursday, July 13. The Trumps were invited to France to take part in the country's Bastille Day celebrations. See more photos from their trip
Hide Caption
7 of 26
Singer Madonna embraces her son, David Banda, at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/12/entertainment/madonna-surgery-center-malawi/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the opening of a children&#39;s hospital&lt;/a&gt; in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday, July 11. The hospital was funded by Madonna&#39;s Raising Malawi charity. Four of her six children -- including David and Stella, who is seen in the foreground -- were adopted from Malawi.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Singer Madonna embraces her son, David Banda, at the opening of a children's hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday, July 11. The hospital was funded by Madonna's Raising Malawi charity. Four of her six children -- including David and Stella, who is seen in the foreground -- were adopted from Malawi.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
Investigators gather under tents in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania, as they search a property for four missing men on Wednesday, July 12. The men went missing over several days last week within miles of each other. At least one of the men&#39;s bodies &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/13/us/pennsylvania-missing-men/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been found&lt;/a&gt; on the property, authorities said. Additional human remains were found but have yet to be identified.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Investigators gather under tents in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania, as they search a property for four missing men on Wednesday, July 12. The men went missing over several days last week within miles of each other. At least one of the men's bodies has been found on the property, authorities said. Additional human remains were found but have yet to be identified.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
Isabel Martinez, a Georgia woman accused of fatally stabbing four of her children and their father, gives a thumbs-up to cameras during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/07/us/georgia-stabbing-court-thumbs-up/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her first court appearance&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, July 7. She faces five counts of murder, five counts of malice murder and six counts of aggravated assault.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Isabel Martinez, a Georgia woman accused of fatally stabbing four of her children and their father, gives a thumbs-up to cameras during her first court appearance on Friday, July 7. She faces five counts of murder, five counts of malice murder and six counts of aggravated assault.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
Police officers in riot gear walk next to an art museum as they confront protesters in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, July 10. Gay rights activists were clashing with people who were demonstrating against a gender identity bill in Chile&#39;s Congress.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Police officers in riot gear walk next to an art museum as they confront protesters in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, July 10. Gay rights activists were clashing with people who were demonstrating against a gender identity bill in Chile's Congress.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
A boy jumps into a pool to cool off in Milosevo, Kosovo, on Tuesday, July 11.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A boy jumps into a pool to cool off in Milosevo, Kosovo, on Tuesday, July 11.
Hide Caption
12 of 26
Children react to the rotor wash of the President&#39;s helicopter as it lands at the White House on Wednesday, July 12.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Children react to the rotor wash of the President's helicopter as it lands at the White House on Wednesday, July 12.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
A sun bear sleeps in a tree at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 11.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A sun bear sleeps in a tree at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 11.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
New police cadets attend a swearing-in ceremony in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, July 11.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
New police cadets attend a swearing-in ceremony in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, July 11.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
A member of the Ku Klux Klan participates in a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, July 8. About 50 Klan members and supporters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/08/us/kkk-rally-charlottesville-statues/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were protesting the city&#39;s plan&lt;/a&gt; to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park -- one of several steps the city is taking to reduce its number of Confederate monuments. Several hundred counterprotesters also showed up.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A member of the Ku Klux Klan participates in a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, July 8. About 50 Klan members and supporters were protesting the city's plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park -- one of several steps the city is taking to reduce its number of Confederate monuments. Several hundred counterprotesters also showed up.
Hide Caption
16 of 26
A boy plays in &quot;Mist Encounter,&quot; an installation at a fine-arts museum in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, July 11.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A boy plays in "Mist Encounter," an installation at a fine-arts museum in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, July 11.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
A demonstrator is moved by US Capitol Police on Monday, July 10, as activists protest GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/10/politics/health-care-protests-capitol-hill/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;People protested&lt;/a&gt; in 13 different locations in House and Senate office buildings, according to Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A demonstrator is moved by US Capitol Police on Monday, July 10, as activists protest GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. People protested in 13 different locations in House and Senate office buildings, according to Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
An anti-government demonstrator is seen behind a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 9. Venezuela &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/world/gallery/venezuela-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has seen widespread unrest&lt;/a&gt; since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
An anti-government demonstrator is seen behind a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 9. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country.
Hide Caption
19 of 26
A crane lifts a vehicle out of a sinkhole that opened up on a highway in Cuernavaca, Mexico, on Wednesday, July 12. A man and his son were killed.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A crane lifts a vehicle out of a sinkhole that opened up on a highway in Cuernavaca, Mexico, on Wednesday, July 12. A man and his son were killed.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
A woman enjoys a beach in Nice, France, on Tuesday, July 11.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A woman enjoys a beach in Nice, France, on Tuesday, July 11.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
Fire burns in a street as protesters clash with police in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 7. Hundreds of police officers were injured in the clashes, which coincided with a G20 summit. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/08/europe/g20-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rallies, riots and raves: Hamburg&#39;s three days of G20 protests&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
Fire burns in a street as protesters clash with police in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 7. Hundreds of police officers were injured in the clashes, which coincided with a G20 summit. Rallies, riots and raves: Hamburg's three days of G20 protests
Hide Caption
22 of 26
A model wears creations by Sanchez-Kane during a fashion show in New York on Wednesday, July 12.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A model wears creations by Sanchez-Kane during a fashion show in New York on Wednesday, July 12.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
People play at a beach park in Luzhou, China, on Wednesday, July 12.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
People play at a beach park in Luzhou, China, on Wednesday, July 12.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
A reveler falls during the annual &quot;running of the bulls&quot; in Pamplona, Spain, on Saturday, July 8.
Photos: The week in 26 photos
A reveler falls during the annual "running of the bulls" in Pamplona, Spain, on Saturday, July 8.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/07/politics/trump-putin-meeting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;they meet on the sidelines&lt;/a&gt; of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 7. They talked for more than two hours, discussing interference in US elections and ending with an agreement on curbing violence in Syria. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/06/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0706/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 27 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 26 photos
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 7. They talked for more than two hours, discussing interference in US elections and ending with an agreement on curbing violence in Syria. See last week in 27 photos
Hide Caption
26 of 26
01 week in photos 071402 week in photos 071403 week in photos 071404 week in photos 071405 week in photos 071406 week in photos 071407 week in photos 071408 week in photos 0714 RESTRICTED09 week in photos 071410 week in photos 071411 week in photos 071412 week in photos 071413 week in photos 071414 week in photos 071415 week in photos 071416 week in photos 071417 week in photos 0714 RESTRICTED18 week in photos 071419 week in photos 071420 week in photos 071421 week in photos 0714 RESTRICTED22 week in photos 0714 RESTRICTED23 week in photos 071424 week in photos 0714 RESTRICTED25 week in photos 071426 week in photos 0714
Take a look at 26 photos of the week from July 7 through July 13.