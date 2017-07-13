Photos: The week in 26 photos Firefighters remove an American flag as a wildfire closes in on a home in Oroville, California, on Saturday, July 8. Raging wildfires have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes across the Western United States. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, is interviewed by Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday, July 11. Trump Jr. was making his first televised comments since tweeting a series of emails that showed he had arranged a meeting with a Russian lawyer last year after being offered dirt on Hillary Clinton's campaign. See what he said in the interview Hide Caption 2 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Airstrikes target ISIS positions on the edge of the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, July 11. Iraq has declared victory in Mosul after a grueling monthslong campaign to take the city back from ISIS. Hide Caption 3 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos The three children of New York City police officer Miosotis Familia participate in Familia's funeral on Tuesday, July 11. Familia was laid to rest one week after being shot in the head while sitting in a marked command truck in the Bronx. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing in Washington on Wednesday, July 12. During the hearing, Wray told a Senate panel he would not be "pulling punches" in the position. And he repeatedly promised to run the agency without outside influence. Hide Caption 5 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Children view the Pittsburgh Zoo's 4-week-old baby elephant as it meets the public for the first time on Friday, July 7. Hide Caption 6 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, tour Napoleon Bonaparte's tomb in Paris along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron's wife, Brigitte, on Thursday, July 13. The Trumps were invited to France to take part in the country's Bastille Day celebrations. See more photos from their trip Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Singer Madonna embraces her son, David Banda, at the opening of a children's hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday, July 11. The hospital was funded by Madonna's Raising Malawi charity. Four of her six children -- including David and Stella, who is seen in the foreground -- were adopted from Malawi. Hide Caption 8 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Investigators gather under tents in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania, as they search a property for four missing men on Wednesday, July 12. The men went missing over several days last week within miles of each other. At least one of the men's bodies has been found on the property, authorities said. Additional human remains were found but have yet to be identified. Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Isabel Martinez, a Georgia woman accused of fatally stabbing four of her children and their father, gives a thumbs-up to cameras during her first court appearance on Friday, July 7. She faces five counts of murder, five counts of malice murder and six counts of aggravated assault. Hide Caption 10 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Police officers in riot gear walk next to an art museum as they confront protesters in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, July 10. Gay rights activists were clashing with people who were demonstrating against a gender identity bill in Chile's Congress. Hide Caption 11 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A boy jumps into a pool to cool off in Milosevo, Kosovo, on Tuesday, July 11. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Children react to the rotor wash of the President's helicopter as it lands at the White House on Wednesday, July 12. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A sun bear sleeps in a tree at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 11. Hide Caption 14 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos New police cadets attend a swearing-in ceremony in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, July 11. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A member of the Ku Klux Klan participates in a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, July 8. About 50 Klan members and supporters were protesting the city's plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park -- one of several steps the city is taking to reduce its number of Confederate monuments. Several hundred counterprotesters also showed up. Hide Caption 16 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A boy plays in "Mist Encounter," an installation at a fine-arts museum in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, July 11. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A demonstrator is moved by US Capitol Police on Monday, July 10, as activists protest GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. People protested in 13 different locations in House and Senate office buildings, according to Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos An anti-government demonstrator is seen behind a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 9. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country. Hide Caption 19 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A crane lifts a vehicle out of a sinkhole that opened up on a highway in Cuernavaca, Mexico, on Wednesday, July 12. A man and his son were killed. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A woman enjoys a beach in Nice, France, on Tuesday, July 11. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Fire burns in a street as protesters clash with police in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 7. Hundreds of police officers were injured in the clashes, which coincided with a G20 summit. Rallies, riots and raves: Hamburg's three days of G20 protests Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A model wears creations by Sanchez-Kane during a fashion show in New York on Wednesday, July 12. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos People play at a beach park in Luzhou, China, on Wednesday, July 12. Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A reveler falls during the annual "running of the bulls" in Pamplona, Spain, on Saturday, July 8. Hide Caption 25 of 26