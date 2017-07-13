Maryland student indicted in fatal stabbing

Story highlights Sean Urbanski was indicted on a common-law murder charge, which covers first- and second-degree murder,

Prosecutor says there is not enough evidence to charge Urbanski with a hate crime at this point

(CNN) A white University of Maryland student was indicted Thursday in the stabbing death of a black college student at a campus bus stop in May.

Sean Christopher Urbanski was indicted for common-law murder, which covers first- and second-degree murder, Maryland State Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks said. Authorities are still investigating the motive for the stabbing, she said.

Urbanski, 22, of Severna Park, stabbed Richard Collins III in the pre-dawn hours of May 20, authorities said. Collins, 23, had been recently commissioned as a US Army Lieutenant and was three days away from graduating from nearby Bowie State University.

Richard Collins III, 23, was killed two days after he was commissioned as a US Army lieutenant.

Urbanski's attorney, William C. Brennan Jr., could not be reached for comment. At a bond hearing in May, he argued his client was intoxicated at the time of the alleged crime.

Urbanski was a member of a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich," which spews hatred towards minorities and "especially African-Americans," police said.

