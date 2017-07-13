Times Square crash suspect pleads not guilty to murder

(CNN) A man accused of intentionally driving his car into a crowd in New York's Times Square, killing one and injuring 18 others, pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Richard Rojas, 26, is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and assault, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a news release. Rojas' attorney, Enrico DeMarco, entered a not guilty plea on his client's behalf.

Prosecutors say that on May 18 Rojas drove his car along the sidewalk on 7th Avenue in Times Square, mowing down pedestrians along the way.

Alyssa Elsman , an 18-year-old resident of Portage, Michigan, who was visiting the city, was killed.

Her 13-year-old sister Ava and 17 other pedestrians were injured. Following the crash, the majority of the victims were hospitalized -- five in critical condition. One victim remains hospitalized.

