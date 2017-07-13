Soon you'll be able to openly carry a sword in Texas

Story highlights Knives with blades longer than 5.5 inches are still restricted in certain places

Bill briefly stalled after stabbing incident at UT Austin

(CNN) Starting this fall, adults in Texas can openly carry knives with blades longer than 5.5 inches.

In fact, swords, spears, daggers, sabers, bowie knives and machetes are all perfectly fine to tote around. Pretty much anything you can whip out in a Dungeons and Dragons battle is fair game.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law last month, but it doesn't go into effect until September 1.

Under the existing law knives with blades longer than 5.5 inches could be purchased but not carried -- with only limited exceptions.

There are some places where the new law won't apply -- including schools, prisons, hospitals, amusement parks or places of worship. Long blades are still banned at sports events. And you can't bring your sword into a bar, either. The tiny colorful plastic ones that you stick on top of a cocktail, however, are under 5.5 inches, so those are still OK.